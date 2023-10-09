Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +135
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bills' Super Bowl odds (+800) place them just fourth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bills' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-smallest change.
- The Bills have an 11.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo has three wins in five games against the spread this season.
- Two Bills games (out of five) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Bills have put together a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 31.8 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 16.0 points allowed per game) this year.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 1,407 yards (281.4 per game), completing 73.1%, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.
- On the ground, Allen has scored three TDs and accumulated 120 yards.
- In five games, Stefon Diggs has 39 receptions for 520 yards (104.0 per game) and five TDs.
- In five games, Gabriel Davis has 18 catches for 320 yards (64.0 per game) and four scores.
- In five games, James Cook has rushed for 292 yards (58.4 per game) and one score.
- On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped keep opposing offenses in check with two picks to go with 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in five games.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|W 37-3
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|W 48-20
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|L 25-20
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+30000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET.
