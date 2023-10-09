The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bills' Super Bowl odds (+800) place them just fourth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are third-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bills' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-smallest change.

The Bills have an 11.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Two Bills games (out of five) have gone over the point total this season.

The Bills have put together a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 31.8 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 16.0 points allowed per game) this year.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 1,407 yards (281.4 per game), completing 73.1%, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Allen has scored three TDs and accumulated 120 yards.

In five games, Stefon Diggs has 39 receptions for 520 yards (104.0 per game) and five TDs.

In five games, Gabriel Davis has 18 catches for 320 yards (64.0 per game) and four scores.

In five games, James Cook has rushed for 292 yards (58.4 per game) and one score.

On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped keep opposing offenses in check with two picks to go with 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in five games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +10000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +15000 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +900 5 October 8 Jaguars L 25-20 +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +30000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +20000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2500 10 November 13 Broncos - +25000 11 November 19 Jets - +10000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1200 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +20000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.