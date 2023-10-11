Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chris Wideman D Out Back Carey Price G Out Knee Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Matt Murray G Out Hip

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Montreal conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)

The Maple Leafs scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL last season (278 total, 3.4 per game).

Toronto gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5

