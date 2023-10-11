Wednesday's NHL play includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0) at Scotiabank Arena. The Canadiens are heavy underdogs (+240 on the moneyline) against the Maple Leafs (-300) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -300 +240 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -300.

Montreal has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +240.

