The Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO.

As the puck drops for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to bring home the win in Wednesday's action.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-225)

Hurricanes (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.1)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime games last season on their way to an overall mark of 39-35-8.

Ottawa accumulated 33 points (13-7-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Senators scored just one goal in 13 games, and they lost every time.

Ottawa accumulated 10 points (4-8-2) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Senators picked up 76 points in their 50 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Ottawa recorded a single power-play goal in 30 games, posting a record of 16-9-5.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Ottawa was 27-18-2 (56 points).

The Senators' opponents had more shots in 34 games last season. The Senators finished 12-16-6 in those games (30 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.16 18th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 3rd 34.8 Shots 33.5 7th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 20th 19.76% Power Play % 23.53% 8th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 80.07% 14th

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

