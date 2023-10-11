Liberty vs. Aces Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Finals Game 2 - October 11
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces will host the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Favorite: Aces (-4.5)
- Over/Under: 171.5
Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction
Prediction: Aces 88 Liberty 82
Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces
- Pick ATS: Aces (-4.5)
- Pick OU: Under (171.5)
Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights
- New York has been the underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- The Liberty have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New York has beaten the spread 20 times in 45 games.
- The Liberty have won once ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- New York has seen 27 of its 45 games go over the point total.
- The average over/under for Liberty contests this season is 169.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
Liberty Performance Insights
- In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league on offense (89.2 points scored per game) and ranked fourth on defense (80.6 points conceded).
- On the glass, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33 per game).
- In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).
- In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (11.1 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- In 2023, the Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).
- In 2023, New York has taken 42.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.5% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.
