New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Madison County, New York this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cazenovia Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canastota Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morrisville Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.