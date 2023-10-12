New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Oneida County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
West Canada Valley Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Sauquoit, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Senior High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adirondack Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
