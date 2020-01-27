Gouverneur man accused of leaving meth labs at Stewart’s, Price Chopper

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 35 year old Gouverneur man is being held without bail after allegedly leaving one-pot meth labs at two village businesses.
Eric Fuller of 5 Factory Street was arrested Sunday evening.
He was charged with felony counts of unlawful disposal of methamphetamine material, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
According to village police, 2 one-pot meth labs were discovered Sunday at the Stewart's Shops on Main Street. The convenience store was immediately evacuated. (One-pot meth labs are sealed containers filled with chemical ingredients to make methamphetamine. The chemicals can cause an explosions.)
Police said the labs were found on a sink and in a trash container in the store's restroom.
Police were able to identify a possible suspect by checking the store's video surveillance. The video showed the suspect wearing a backpack.
State police located the suspect, later identified as Fuller, walking on Sterling Street. They noticed he no longer had the backpack.
Officials said he told police he left the backpack outdoors near a dumpster behind the Price Chopper grocery store on Main Street.
Police said they found 2 one-pot meth labs in that backpack.
Fuller was also wanted by state police on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a fourth-degree grand larceny charge in Fowler Town Court on December 17, 2019.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail for the drug-related charges and $250 bail for the bench warrant.
Gouverneur police were assisted by members of the county Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office, state police, the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the Gouverneur Fire Department.
