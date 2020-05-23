Police, drug task force investigate Watertown meth lab

Crews respond to a meth lab investigation on Watertown's Arsenal Street Saturday. (Source: wwny)
By Emily Griffin | May 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 4:06 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officers responded to the upstairs apartment at 445 Arsenal Street around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrived on scene an hour later for what they call a meth lab investigation.

A lab response team arrived in Hazmat suits handling barrels outside the apartment, which sits on the corner of Arsenal and North Meadow streets.

A member of the Drug Task Force tells 7 News three people are involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The task force had assistance from state police, city of Watertown police and the city of Watertown fire department.

We will update this story as more details become available.

