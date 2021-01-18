Sheridan to seek ethics probe of elections official

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Legislature chairman William Sheridan will seek an ethics probe of Democratic elections commissioner Jennie Bacon.
Bacon was accused Friday of using her work computer during work hours to do political party business.
Sheridan, a Republican, told 7 News “we take it (the accusation) very seriously.”
He said that he plans to refer the matter to the county Board of Ethics when the county legislature meets again on January 25.
Sheridan said the Board of Ethics has wide-ranging powers to examine the computer in question, and to seek answers to questions like “was this a one time thing/”
The ethics board makes recommendations to county officials.
An aide to north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik charged Friday that Bacon broke the law when she distributed a press release criticizing Stefanik to elections officials across the state.
“It is illegal to do political work during working hours as a taxpayer-funded government employee,” the aide, Alex Degrasse, said.
Bacon said she inadvertently sent the wrong document to elections officials.
“The correct document was then sent immediately. Both documents had been emailed to me, in a rush to get the email to the Association I inadvertently attached the wrong document,” she said in a statement Friday.
