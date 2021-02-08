Price Chopper & Tops Markets announce merger

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two supermarket chains with a large presence in the north country are merging.
Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets made the announcement Monday morning.
Officials from the two chains say it will nearly double their footprints in the Northeast.
The combined chain will have 300 stores and 30,000 employees and will be based in Schenectady.
The transaction is expected to close in the coming months. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
A joint release did not say if any stores would close because of the merger or under what name they’ll be operating.
There are Tops stores in Adams, Boonville, Lowville, and Sandy Creek, with two in Watertown.
Price Chopper has stores in Massena, Watertown, Potsdam, Canton, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Alexandria Bay, and West Carthage.
