Advertisement

Stefanik: Pelosi ‘bears responsibility’ for January 6 riots

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at Washington D.C. press event Tuesday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at Washington D.C. press event Tuesday.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As a House committee began its investigation into the cause of the January 6 insurrection, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik blamed Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Stefanik said “Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as the Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th.”

“It is a fact that in December of 2020, Nancy Pelosi was made aware of potential security threats to the capitol and she failed to act,” Stefanik said.

“It is a fact the U.S. Capitol Police raised concerns and rather than providing them with support and the resources that they needed and they deserved, she prioritized her partisan political optics over their safety,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik’s statement, emailed to reporters, did not address the pivotal role then-President Trump’s supporters played in the riots, nor the role Trump himself played - there is a large public record that many of the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6 were spurred on by Trump’s words, and thought they were acting to stop a presidential election they saw as illegitimate.

Republicans rejected an offer for an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate January 6, with an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, prompting Pelosi to create a “select committee” of House members.

Pelosi refused to accept two of five Republicans named to the committee by minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

“The reason why Nancy Pelosi is refusing to seat accomplished and well-respected hardworking Republicans like Jim Jordan and Jim Banks is because she doesn’t want the American people to know the truth, or learn the facts. She doesn’t want a fair or bipartisan investigation, she wants a political one,” Stefanik said Tuesday.

Pelosi said she rejected Jordan and Banks “As they have made statements and taken actions that I think would impact the integrity of the committee, the work of the committee. This is deadly serious. This is about our Constitution.”

In vivid testimony Tuesday morning, Capitol police described what it was like to be under siege on January 6.

The committee showed video in which a man “is heard saying that next time they would all come back to the Capitol prepared with more ammunition to attack members of Congress,” the Washington Post reported.

“Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) all watched the video with their faces in their hands, and Kinzinger wiped away a tear when the footage was ending.

“We’ll be back, he warns us, is just chilling,” Thompson said in reaction to the video. “That man’s warning reminds us that this threat has not gone away. It looms over our democracy like a dark cloud.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

Money
NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense
New York State DEC
State purchases nearly 8,000 acres in St. Lawrence County
BOCES to JCC program
Students can get head start on college while still at BOCES
Farmers Market Week
Discover local food during Farmers Market Week