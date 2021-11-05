Advertisement

NCPPC offers help with health insurance open enrollment

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you get your health insurance through New York state, it’s nearly time to renew.

Anne Garno from the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council said navigators are on hand to help people enroll. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Open enrollment is November 16 through January 31.

You can call NCPPC at 315-788-8533 to make an appointment. Consultations can be in person or over the phone. They’re also free and confidential.

