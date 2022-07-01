Advertisement

No 1812 Overture: orchestra protests Russian invasion of Ukraine

Fireworks at Watertown's Concert in the Park
Fireworks at Watertown's Concert in the Park(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you attended the Concert in the Park in Watertown Thursday night, you probably noticed a change to an annual tradition.

It was because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Orchestra of Northern New York traditionally plays the “1812 Overture” while howitzers from Fort Drum blast and fireworks begin.

This year, however, the orchestra and organizers of the event decided against performing the 1812 Overture, which was written by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The orchestra’s conductor told the thousands of people in the crowd they stand with Ukraine.

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture celebrates Russia’s defeat of Napoleon’s invading army in 1812.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Artist's rendition of new YMCA lap pool in downtown Watertown.
YMCA officials eye new lap pool, as old one closes
The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday's "suspicious" fire at a former...
Ogdensburg seeking bids to raze old cheese plant following fire
The Rock Closet
The Rock Closet finds new home
New York state Capitol
NY lawmakers consider proposed abortion rights amendment