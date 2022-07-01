No 1812 Overture: orchestra protests Russian invasion of Ukraine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you attended the Concert in the Park in Watertown Thursday night, you probably noticed a change to an annual tradition.

It was because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Orchestra of Northern New York traditionally plays the “1812 Overture” while howitzers from Fort Drum blast and fireworks begin.

This year, however, the orchestra and organizers of the event decided against performing the 1812 Overture, which was written by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The orchestra’s conductor told the thousands of people in the crowd they stand with Ukraine.

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture celebrates Russia’s defeat of Napoleon’s invading army in 1812.

