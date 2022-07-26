JCC invites military & veteran students to register for fall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is inviting military and veteran students to register for the fall semester.

JCC’s Betsi Bentz and Angela Hogan say JCC can help them navigate their Veterans Administration educational benefits.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Classes start August 29 and people can register up to a couple days later. Military and veteran students can apply for free.

You can find out about JCC’s 45 academic programs and learn how to register by visiting sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.