Fire causes little damage at Brownville paper mill

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A small fire broke out at Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the paper mill shortly after 7 a.m. to help put out a fire in the ceiling.

Officials say a machine overheated, causing sheet rock to catch fire.

Paper mill employees with fire extinguishers were able to keep the fire under control until Brownville fire crews arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The ceiling needs to be repaired, but that’s not expected to impede operations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.