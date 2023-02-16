Fire causes little damage at Brownville paper mill

Overheated machinery caused a small fire at the Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville Thursday morning.
Overheated machinery caused a small fire at the Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville Thursday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A small fire broke out at Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the paper mill shortly after 7 a.m. to help put out a fire in the ceiling.

Officials say a machine overheated, causing sheet rock to catch fire.

Paper mill employees with fire extinguishers were able to keep the fire under control until Brownville fire crews arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The ceiling needs to be repaired, but that’s not expected to impede operations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
State police investigate body found in abandoned garage
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
Police: missing man found in garage apparently died by suicide
Crash
3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say
handgun graphic
Codes officer still on the job after arrest

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee, Hector D....
Party foul: Dem-led NY Senate rejects gov’s top judge pick
Lisbon's Leah Warren gets past Parishville-Hopkinton defenders to score in Section X Class D...
Highlights & scores: Section III volleyball & girls’ Section X basketball
Phillip Ashwood sent in this show of the Tibbetts Point lighthouse in Cape Vincent.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Horse love, a maple closeup & sunsets
Wake Up Weather
Calm today, winter weather advisories tonight