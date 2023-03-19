North Country representatives react to Trump’s claims of pending arrest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - House Republican Conference Chair and North Country Representative Elise Stefanik and North Country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney each released a statement in regards to former President Donald Trump’s claims he will be arrested on Tuesday.

Stefanik stated her discontent, claiming the possible arrest is “unAmerican”. She said in her statement:

“This is unAmerican and the radical Left has reached a dangerous new low of Third World countries. Knowing they cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box, the radical Left will now follow the lead of Socialist dictators and reportedly arrest President Trump, the leading Republican candidate for President of the United States. This is just a continuation of the disgraceful and unconstitutional pattern going back to the illegal Russian collusion hoax to attempt to silence and suppress the will of the voters who support President Trump and the America First Movement. What these corrupt Leftist prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and their Socialist allies fail to understand is that America First Patriots have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic.”

Tenney echoed those sentiments of dissatisfaction, claiming the there is an abuse of power in the justice system that is being “weaponized by power hungry Democrats.” Tenney’s full statement reads

“When Alvin Bragg took office in 2021, he instructed attorneys in the District Attorney’s office not to prosecute criminals who resist arrest and worse, instructed them to downgrade charges of armed robbery and other violent crimes,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Now, Bragg, in an effort to bolster his dubious tenure, is shamelessly attempting to execute on a politically charged arrest warrant against a former President of the United States over what is arguably a civil matter that has been litigated repeatedly in the courts and the media. This is the latest example of the two-tiered justice system in America that is being weaponized by power hungry Democrats. This abuse of power is a disgrace to our state and our country. President Trump was sued for defamation in civil court on this matter and a judge ordered Stormy Daniels to pay $300,000 to President Trump for his legal fees.”

“Bragg’s abuse of power here proves once again that he is dangerously incompetent and has violated the public trust and his oath of office. It’s time for Governor Hochul to remove this crook from office.”

