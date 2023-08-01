Wish granted for young Carthage cancer patient

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage girl battling a rare form of cancer got her wish granted this week — a new swimming pool for her and her family to enjoy.

“I mean, they are begging to get in it right now and it’s what, like 72 degrees,” Allen Scholl said.

On a cooler July night, their new pool might be a bit too chilly to jump into, but the Scholl family is loving the addition.

The above-ground pool and attached deck were a wish come true for their 3-year-old daughter, Ellyannah.

Since it was built, her parents say the kids have barely left the pool.

“Oh, I’ve never been happier,” Scholl said. “The kids are having fun and that is what counts.”

It was a wish granted by Make A Wish of Central New York.

You see, a couple of years ago, Ellyannah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children, mostly under the age of 5.

She was in remission for a while, but the cancer came back this past winter and she’s had to resume monthly chemo treatments.

But this new pool has helped to keep her focused on being a kid.

“They are definitely going to get their use of it, that is for sure,” Scholl said.

To celebrate her new pool, Ellyannah was greeted by her volunteer wish granters, who stopped by with some cupcakes and goodies.

It was the first time the two women have been able to interact with Ellyannah in person.

“I’m just now getting to the point where I can do it without crying happy tears every single time,” Vickie Devlin said. “It’s so amazing to see the looks on their face.”

It’s wish that her father says mean more than anyone could imagine.

“There is a lot more kids out there in the same situation or even worse,” he said, “and so, for an organization to be able to do that, it means a lot.”

