Margaret E. Hendrick, 86, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret E. Hendrick, age 86, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 3, 2021 at her home.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret was born on August 7, 1934 in Ogdensburg to the late Edson J. and Agnes M. (Fox) King. She was Valedictorian of the 1952 Class of Knox Memorial High School in Russell, went to Nursing School in Ogdensburg and served her internship at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in the Bronx before working as a Registered Nurse for the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Margaret married Leland “Lee” D. Hendrick on January 28, 1961. She was the bookkeeper for Lee’s Mobile Electric Co. and manned the radio and served as the Security Officer of Hendrick’s Airfield for many years. Leland passed away on March 12, 2010.
Margaret was a volunteer for the Well Baby Clinic, enjoyed gardening, and loved taking care of and talking to her son, Mark’s cows. She also has the distinction of being kicked out of Hospice twice because even though they all thought she was dying, she proved them wrong.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Hendrick and Michael Hendrick and his wife, Donna, her nieces and nephews, and her special caregivers who were her closest friends over the past several years.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Leland, brother, Chester King, and sister, Martha Balonek.
Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Massena Independent Living Center, 156 Center Street, Massena NY 13662.
