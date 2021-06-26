Clarkson University’s 16th president, Tony Collins, to step down June 2022

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University President Tony Collins will step down at the end of the 2022 academic year.

The news comes from the university Friday evening.

Collins has been the president there since 2003.

He is the 16th president of the college and oversaw several expansion projects campus, including a Lewis School of Health and Sciences.

Collins said in a statement that it has been an honor to lead Clarkson University as president. And he commended the community, local and regional representatives, staff, and students for their support of the school.

You can learn more about Collins and his contribution to the college on Clarkson University’s website.

