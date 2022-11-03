Watertown city firefighters battle Bronson Street blaze

Fire broke out at a two-story home on Bronson Street Thursday morning.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out Thursday morning at a two-unit home on Watertown’s Bronson Street.

Watertown city fire crews were called to 302 Bronson Street shortly after 8 a.m. and arrived to see black smoke pouring out the windows.

The fire was reported by a passerby.

Officials at the scene say the fire started in the upstairs apartment while the adult and child who live there were at school.

The sole resident in the first-floor apartment was home at the time and got out safely.

Nearby Central Street was closed while firefighting efforts were underway.

No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Guilfoyle Ambulance and the city police department.

